SHOCKING: Mahesh Bhatt's niece Ssmilly Suri claims cousin Pooja Bhatt dropped her from films

Actress Ssmilly Suri, best known for her role in 'Kalyug', recently spoke about being dropped from her cousin Pooja Bhatt's 2006 film 'Holiday'. She stated that after being dropped from 'Holiday', she landed a role in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Kalyug', but was unable to secure other roles owing to pressure from Pooja Bhatt. In an interview, she revealed that Pooja had dropped her from her debut film Holiday.

Ssmilly on how she got her role in 'Kalyug'

She said, "Pooja dropped me from her first film, 'Holiday'. I'm glad I got dropped from the film because it allowed me to work on 'Kalyug', which was a hit. I was going through a lot of shame and depression as she used to write a lot about me in Mid Day."

Pooja Bhatt dropped Ssmilly from films

When questioned why she was dropped from 'Holiday', she explained that it was Pooja's decision. Ssmilly stated that she was active in the production and worked closely with choreographer Sandeep Soparkar. She said that she truly created that project collaborated with choreographer Sandeep Soparkar and had rehearsals.

Ssmilly further went on to say that Pooja decided to fire her, but admits that she learned a lot while working on that project for six months. She understands her reasoning.

