Makers of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' issued a statement after the film was leaked online in HD. KVN Productions confirmed the leak, called it 'digital piracy', and warned that watching or sharing the content is a criminal offence.

Makers Issue Statement After HD Leak

Hours after Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' was reportedly leaked online in HD, the film's production house has issued a strong statement asking people not to share or watch the leaked content.

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KVN Productions, which is backing the film, took to X on Friday evening to share a statement confirming that parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the entire film, have been illegally circulated on social media and other platforms. The team called it a serious case of "digital piracy" and said they are taking the matter very seriously.

'Viewing, Sharing is a Criminal Offence'

"It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy."

"We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws," the statement further read.

'Every Digital Action is Traceable'

The team also warned people that even watching or forwarding such content is a crime. Stressing that every online movie is "traceable", they said strict steps are already being taken.

#JanaNayagan pic.twitter.com/wNLRSsmaHq — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) April 10, 2026

"Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception," it read.

About 'Jana Nayagan'

Jana Nayagan, which is said to be Vijay's final film before his full-time move into politics, has already faced delays due to certification issues. The film, which has political themes, was earlier expected to release during Pongal on January 9.

(ANI)