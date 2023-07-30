Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Varma on girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia's Rs 2 crore diamond ring; here's what he said

    Bollywood's latest couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, recently made their relationship official. The actors were seen together in Lust Stories 2.

    Tamannaah Bhatia has dominated the news in recent weeks following rumours that she has the world's fifth-biggest diamond. It all started when an old photo of Tamannaah appeared on the internet, showing her wearing a glittering enormous diamond on her finger. According to reports, the diamond was given to her by South superstar Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. However, Tamannaah herself addressed the situation on social media. Vijay Varma, her lover, has now spoken out about his reaction to the news.

    Vijay was asked about Tamannaah's ownership of the world's fifth-biggest diamond. He chuckled, shedding light on the issue. The actor said, “Aapko pata hai na woh kya hai? Woh bottle ka dhakkan hai. Woh mazaak kar rahe hain ek dusre ke saath. Media carry kar rahi hai ke Rs 2 crore ka fifth-largest diamond. Rs 2 crore mein fifth-largest diamond kisse milta hai?” He further added, "Maine usse message kiya ke ye sab fake news aa rahi hai, aur mera naam kyun nai likha?"

    Tamannaah Bhatia on false report
    Tamannah herself explained the news a few days back. She took to social media and wrote, "Hate to break it to you, but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #GirlsLiketoClickPics" In 2019, Upasana uploaded a photo of Tamannaah posing for the camera, flaunting the 'bottle opener' in the finger. She wrote, "A  gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer. Missing u already. Catch up soon. #SyeraaNarashimaReddy" This tweet sparked all confusion. But now with the truth out in the open, we got to know the truth about the situation.

    Meanwhile, Tamannaah is already receiving much love for her fiery dances in the chartbuster song Kaavaalaa from her next Tamil film, Jailer. She also has Bhola Shankar in Telugu, Bandra in Malayalam, Aranmanai 4 in Tamil, and Jailer. Tamannaah also contains Veda, directed by Nikkhil Advani, starring John Abraham.

