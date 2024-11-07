Suriya reveals his biggest mistake in Jai Bhim

Star hero Suriya shared a touching incident about his movie 'Jai Bhim'.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 8:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 8:35 PM IST

Suriya on Jai Bhim

T.J. Gnanavel directed Jai Bhim, which was released in November 2021. The film stars Suriya, Lijo Mol, and Manikandan in key roles based on a true story.

article_image2

The Story of Jai Bhim

The film depicts the police injustice against Irula tribal couple Raja Kannu and Sengeni in 1993. Raja Kannu dies in police custody, but the police claim he escaped.

article_image3

Jai Bhim

Sengeni fights for justice with the help of lawyer Chandru. Suriya plays Chandru, while Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, and others also star.

article_image4

Suriya's Mistake in Jai Bhim

Produced by Jyotika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment, 'Jai Bhim' was released on Amazon Prime during the pandemic. Suriya recently revealed his regret about the OTT release.

article_image5

Suriya's Emotional Revelation

Suriya shared that an elderly man's desire to watch 'Jai Bhim' in theaters made him realize his mistake of releasing it on OTT. He expressed this regret on Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable.

