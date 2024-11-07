Stree 2 to Citylights: 5 impressive performances by Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao stands out as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, known for embracing a wide range of characters—from serious and intense roles to lighthearted and comedic ones. Here are five films that showcase his talent and versatility

Rajkummar Rao

Stree 2

In the horror-comedy Stree 2, Rajkummar adds humor and charm to the supernatural storyline. He plays a lovable character who masterfully balances humor with moments of fear, making this sequel one of his most entertaining projects. His comedic timing and charisma make the film a memorable watch

Ludo

In Ludo, Rajkummar plays a quirky character and a devoted fan of Mithun Chakraborty, adding a dash of comedy to the chaotic storyline. His physical humor and comic timing shine as he brings warmth and light-heartedness to the role. Through this performance, Rajkummar proves his ability to excel in playful, comedic roles



Omerta

In Omerta, Rajkummar takes on the challenging role of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British-born terrorist. This intense character is unlike any he had portrayed before. His unsettling transformation into a ruthless individual demonstrates his commitment to exploring complex, dark roles, showing a dedication that left a lasting impression on both audiences and critics

CityLights

In CityLights, Rajkummar embodies Deepak, a man from a small town who moves to Mumbai with hopes of a better life. This was his second collaboration with director Hansal Mehta, and the role demanded an emotionally charged performance as he navigates the struggles of an immigrant in a big city. His raw and moving portrayal highlights his ability to tackle serious, heartfelt roles with depth and realism



Badhaai Do

In Badhaai Do, Rajkummar portrays Shardul, a closeted gay police officer who enters a marriage of convenience to meet social expectations. His sensitive portrayal captures Shardul’s struggle with identity and acceptance, resonating with audiences and emphasizing Rajkummar’s commitment to roles that address societal issues with empathy and authenticity

