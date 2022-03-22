Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Thalapathy, Pooja Hegde’s Beast avoids clash with Yash’s KGF 2; gets new release date

    The film’s release date had been moved from April 14; it will now be released on Tamil New Year, on April 13, a day before Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 hits the theatres.

    Vijay Thalapathy Pooja Hegde Beast avoids clash with Yash KGF 2 gets new release date drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Fans have eagerly been waiting for the release of Vijay Thalapathy and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast. The film’s ready for its theatrical release but with a tad bit of change. Initially, Beast was to hit the cinema halls on April 14. But now, the makers have announced a fresh date, moving its release a day in advance from April 14 to April 13, as a gift for Tamilians on the Tamil New Year.

    The makers of Beast released a new poster of the film on Tuesday, featuring Vijay Thalapathy in a badass look, holding a machine gun. With this poster shared by Sun Pictures, the makers announced the new date for the film’s release.

    ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast song 'Arabic Kuthu', now released; watch

    Earlier, Beast was to release on April 14. It was up for a big clash at the box office opposite Yash’s highly anticipated film KGF Chapter 2. However, Beast will now be released a day in advance, on the occasion of Tamil New Year on April 13. Despite a day’s early release, the two much-awaited films will certainly be seeing a fight at the ticket window.

    In fact, in the Hindi belt, Beast and KGF Chapter 2 will have another strong contender who has to give them a run for their money. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s sports drama ‘Jersey’ will also be released in the theatres on April 14. Jersey is a remake of a Telugu film by the same name. The Hindi remake is also being directed by Jersey’s original director, Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film was earlier slated for a December release, last year, but the makers had to push its dates because of the surge in Omicron cases. Now that there are three big films up for release on April 13 and April 14, it will be an interesting watch to see which films sails and which fails at the box office.

    ALSO READ: Toofan: Did you know these lesser-known things about Yash's KGF Chapter 2 song?

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan in trouble? Police case filed against the couple RCB

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan in trouble? Police case filed against the couple

    RRR Ram Charan, Junior NTR's film to release in 3D RCB

    RRR: Ram Charan, Junior NTR's film to release in 3D

    83 on Netflix, Hotstar: Kapil Dev's first reaction after watching Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's film RCB

    83 on Netflix, Hotstar: Kapil Dev's first reaction after watching Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's film

    Guns and Gulaans Dulquer Salmaan Rajkumamar Rao reveal their 90s look for Netflixs next drb

    Guns and Gulaans: Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkumamar Rao reveal their 90s look for Netflix’s next

    Aamir Khan trolled for praising The Kashmir Files old video criticising PM Modi goes viral drb

    Aamir Khan trolled for praising The Kashmir Files; old video criticising PM Modi goes viral

    Recent Stories

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher to Pallavi Joshi, how much actors charged for the film RCB

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher to Pallavi Joshi, how much actors charged for the film

    football ligue 1 paris saint germain dressing room split into two camps after recent disastrous run snt

    PSG's dressing room split into 'two camps' after recent disastrous run?

    Delhi CM Kejriwal announces Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after Bhagat Singh

    Delhi CM Kejriwal announces Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after Bhagat Singh

    More than 5000 worlds beyond our solar system confirms NASA gcw

    More than 5,000 worlds beyond our solar system, confirms NASA

    UP Board 2022: State to run 'Special Exam Buses' for students in all districts - ADT

    UP Board 2022: State to run 'Special Exam Buses' for students in all districts

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon