Vijay Thalapathy, Pooja Hegde’s Beast avoids clash with Yash’s KGF 2; gets new release date

The film’s release date had been moved from April 14; it will now be released on Tamil New Year, on April 13, a day before Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 hits the theatres.

Fans have eagerly been waiting for the release of Vijay Thalapathy and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast. The film’s ready for its theatrical release but with a tad bit of change. Initially, Beast was to hit the cinema halls on April 14. But now, the makers have announced a fresh date, moving its release a day in advance from April 14 to April 13, as a gift for Tamilians on the Tamil New Year.

The makers of Beast released a new poster of the film on Tuesday, featuring Vijay Thalapathy in a badass look, holding a machine gun. With this poster shared by Sun Pictures, the makers announced the new date for the film’s release.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast song 'Arabic Kuthu', now released; watch

Earlier, Beast was to release on April 14. It was up for a big clash at the box office opposite Yash’s highly anticipated film KGF Chapter 2. However, Beast will now be released a day in advance, on the occasion of Tamil New Year on April 13. Despite a day’s early release, the two much-awaited films will certainly be seeing a fight at the ticket window.

In fact, in the Hindi belt, Beast and KGF Chapter 2 will have another strong contender who has to give them a run for their money. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s sports drama ‘Jersey’ will also be released in the theatres on April 14. Jersey is a remake of a Telugu film by the same name. The Hindi remake is also being directed by Jersey’s original director, Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film was earlier slated for a December release, last year, but the makers had to push its dates because of the surge in Omicron cases. Now that there are three big films up for release on April 13 and April 14, it will be an interesting watch to see which films sails and which fails at the box office.

ALSO READ: Toofan: Did you know these lesser-known things about Yash's KGF Chapter 2 song?