After being sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, TVK chief Vijay was praised for his humility by his cousin Aishwarya and actor V Natarajan. Vijay promised a corruption-free government and a new era of social justice, vowing to repay the people's faith.

Family, Friends Praise Vijay's Humility

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay's cousin Aishwarya expressed his happiness after he assumed office at the secretariat located in the historic Fort George in Chennai on Sunday. While talking to the media, Aishwarya described Vijay as a humble person who has "struggled" a lot before becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. After attending the oath-taking ceremony, TVK Chief and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's cousin, Aishwarya, said, "It was too good. I felt very proud. He struggled a lot. He is a very down-to-earth person."

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Earlier, actor and producer V Natarajan described the TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay as a "calm, humble and kind-hearted person" after the actor was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. While talking to the media, Natarajan expressed hope in Vijay's governance, saying that "Vijay would provide Tamil Nadu with a corruption-free and bribery-free administration." "He (Vijay) is a calm, humble and kind-hearted person. I have known Vijay from his early days in cinema. The promises made by Vijay during the election campaign were not mere cinema dialogues, but words that came from his heart. Vijay would provide Tamil Nadu with a corruption-free and bribery-free administration," said Natarajan.

'Will Repay People's Debt': CM Vijay

After being sworn in as CM, Vijay emphasised that his government would mark the "new beginning" and era of "real, secular and social justice." Addressing a gathering at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, Vijay stressed that he would "repay the debt" of the people, adding that he doesn't come from a "royal family" but a common family member of the Tamil Nadu public.

"I know very well about normal and common people's mind and how life is like for someone; I was born to an ordinary assistant director. I do not come from a royal family. I am just like your son, your daughter, your elder brother, or your younger brother--that is how I see myself. And it was because you saw me that way that you gave me such a great place in cinema," said Vijay.

"Now, leaving all of that behind and entering politics to repay my debt of gratitude to you, you embraced me with so much love and affection, saying, 'We are here for you, Vijay. We will take care of everything.' At this moment, I must say this: throughout this journey and this process, I faced countless hardships and humiliations. But despite all that, you too endured difficulties and insults for my sake. You never cared about any of it; you treated my pain as your own and stood beside me throughout. Today, when I say, 'I, Joseph Vijay...,' you have made it a reality. I truly do not know what to say," he added.

From 'Thalapathy' to Chief Minister

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran. While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth. He has also embraced his Christian identity while being outspoken about secular politics.

Although the TVK was launched in 2024, he has been looked at as a social worker and has not been apolitical, given his films, which dealt with drug menace, corruption and other socio-political issues. While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has involved himself in social work. (ANI)