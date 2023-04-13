Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt message for Samantha Ruth Prabhu ahead of 'Shaakuntalam' release

Here's a sweet and cute note written by Vijay Devarkonda for his friend Samantha, ahead of the release of her upcoming movie, 'Shaakuntalam', for which she has been swamped of late.

Shaakutalam, one of Samantha Prabhu's most notable films, is about to hit theatres. The actress has been extremely busy promoting the film across India. Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha's co-star in the movie 'Kushi', offered her good wishes before the release. Vijay wrote a touching message for Samantha on his Twitter account and even called her a "warrior."

The post read: “Sammy, You are so full of love, always wanting to do right, spread cheer, still giving your everything for each shot in a film as if your entire career depends on it. The world might never know what a fighter you have been the past 1 year, always trying to put a smile and your best foot forward for your teams, films and fans even though your body needs a break, needs rest. I wish you all luck for #Shaakuntalam tomorrow. Your will and the love of millions will always keep you safe. It will all be well. Love always, Viay.”

Work Front: Samantha and Vijay Devarkonda have been filming for the upcoming movie, 'Kushi' for the past few months. Shiva Nirvana, known for "Majili," is the film's director. An old-fashioned love tale about a relationship between a military commander and a Kashmiri girl is the storyline of the movie. The team has not yet released any additional information.Gunasekhar is the director of 'Shaakuntalam', which is based on the Sanskrit play Abhijnanasakuntalam by Kalidasa.

