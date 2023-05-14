Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Deverakonda in TROUBLE: Liger exhibitors in Telangana demand refund, hold protests-report

    Telangana's exhibitors are holding a demonstration against the 2022 film Liger and Vijay Deverakonda. Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh allegedly offered to make amends for their financial hardships.

    First Published May 14, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Liger's box office disaster isn't leaving Vijay Deverakonda alone just yet, even though it's been over a year since the film's released. The actor's latest film, Kushi, also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is all set to release soon. 

    On Vijay's birthday (May 09), Kushi's song, Na Roja Nuvve, was also made available to the public. Distributors in Telangana are protesting for the return of the money they lost on Liger, while fans are already rooting for Vijay's upcoming flick.

    The exhibitors and leasers of Liger reportedly staged a protest on Friday at the Film Chamber in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, as reported by Siasat.com. Exhibitors say Puri Jagannadh promised compensation for their losses but asked for six months to pay it. Liger and Vijay Deverakonda were the targets of the group's protests.

    Also Read: Viral Video: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as his fiancé dances to Ve Maahi-WATCH

    Now that Kushi is aiming for a September release, distributors have decided that now is a good time to demand payment from the creators of Liger. As part of the protest, a gathering was reportedly organised near the Film Chambers in Hyderabad. The Liger team has made no response to the criticism.

    The film Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in a romantic lead role. Shiva Nirvana directed it, and was once titled VD 11. Samantha's absence from production due to her treatment for the autoimmune disease myositis slowed down production. Portions of the film Kushi were shot in Kashmir in 2022. Kushi is all set to hit theatres on September 1, 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

    Also Read: First lunch to engagement - A look at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's romantic love story

    Vijay Deverakonda is now working on several other projects in addition to Kushi. Soon, he'll also be seen on Jana Gana Mana. After the alleged failure of Liger last year, plans for a new initiative called Jana Gana Mana were reportedly scrapped. Later, though, producer Charmme Kaur dispelled the claims. Liger's Puri Jagannadh also helms the sequel, Jana Gana Mana.

