    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dine together with families; fans enquire if wedding bells are ringing

    Video goes viral spotting Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dining together along with family and friends. Fans are excited to see them back together as rumours of their link-up resurface once again. By Mahalekshmi

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are two avctors who have been in the spotlight for their alleged affair in the south industry. Recently fans have been gushing and going bonkers of a new video that is doing the rounds. It features Deverakonda and Mandanna dining together along with their family and friends.

    Fans have been sharing the video on social media constantly, asking the actors to stop hiding whatever it is that they are brewing. Netizens have also made the remark of expecting a marriage alliance between the two, judging by the video. There is a lot of buzz amongst fans regarding what would be the actuality behind the video. It is also highly possible that the friends were getting a bite together along with their family, although this speculation has been ruled out by the fans entirely.

    Take a look at the video that a fan has shared online.

    Vijay Deverakonda is one of the hottest leading men and after his Bollywood debut, he has mad many B-town divas gush about him, making their hearts flutter. During his debut appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, his Liger co-star made a suspicious and almost cryptic remark regarding his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. Often seen going out together and on vacations, the media has constantly questioned the actors to which Rashmika said, "Vijay Devarakonda is my friend. What’s wrong with going on tour with him?"

    She also addressed the never-ending rumours of their relationship and stated, " I understand that we are actors, and the spotlight is on us, with people wanting to know more about us. I see what is happening on social media, like watching a few videos and finding them very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit down and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people, and given a chance, we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded."

    On the work front, Vijay is all set to release his next project, Khushi, starring alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, while Rashmika will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and in Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun.

