    Moonlight to Call Me By Your Name: 7 must-watch films this Pride month

    As June comes to an end, so is the celebration of Pride Month. But there is still time for some last minute engagements. Let's salvage that time to explore the various iterations of the queer culture that may start conversations and encourage viewers to spread the message. By Mahalekshmi

    Moonlight to Call Me By Your Name 7 must-watch films this Pride month (MAH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    As a medium of entertainment, the idea of representation it entails has been in the spotlight for quite some time. Though these options may not paint a full picture of the LGBTQ+ experience, they are a medium to engage with stories. The “must-watch” list we have prepared is the best place to start. Check out these movies that represent a slice of life for the Pride Month.

    Brokeback Mountain (2005)
    This American neo-Western romantic drama directed by Ang Lee stars Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger in lead roles. This complex story of two guys who explore their emotional and sexual inclination is worth watching. Creating quite a buzz during its release, with people frowning upon the work and conversing about its purpose, Brokeback Mountain is a classic.


    Moonlight (2016)
    A coming-of-age drama film, written and directed by Barry Jenkins, is based on an unpublished play, loosely based on the writer’s own life. It explores the character’s journey through his life as he discovers his sexuality and endures the difficulties of walking that path. Receiving countless accolades, the film won the Oscar for Best Picture, a moment we won’t forget.


    The Danish Girl (2015)
    Based on a novel of the same name, Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander give a beautiful performance in this film. Inspired by the life of Danish artists Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener, the story unfolds when Gerda asks her husband Einar to pose for a portrait, unlocking his suppressed identity. The movie deals with sex-reassignment surgery, with Lili being one of the first people to opt for it.


    Call Me By Your Name (2017)
    The Oscar winning adaptation by James Ivory of this Andre Aciman novel is the perfect summer love you are looking for. Tracing the spontaneous love story between Elio and Oliver, a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old college graduate in Italy, the film is like a flowing river across the countryside, with beautiful writing, tremendous performances, and soothing visuals. 


    Carol (2015)
    This Todd Haynes directorial is based on the 1952 romantic novel The Price of Salt. Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in the lead, the story tells the tale of a forbidden affair between an aspiring female photographer and an older woman going through a difficult divorce. Receiving several accolades, including various Oscar Nominations, the film is a must-watch.


    The Power of the Dog (2021)
    This psychological-drama set in the Western tone explores the lives of Bachelor Ranchers and the events that pursue when one of them gets married and brings home a wife and son. With themes of Toxic Masculinity and hidden Sexuality, this Jane Campion directorial delivers some powerful performance with Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead, garnering some well-deserved praise.


    Rocketman (2019)
    This is the colour-splashing, mind-turning, new-worldly bang-of-a-film that you are looking for. Based on the life of British Icon Elton John, the Dexter Fletcher directorial stars Taron Egerton in the lead, alongside Jamie Bell and Richard Madden. Following Elton’s life journey through his iconic music, this musical film explores relationships, sexuality and overcoming addiction.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 3:22 PM IST
