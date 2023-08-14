Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of 'Kushi' on Independence Day

Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu unite for 'Kushi' musical concert on Independence Day in Hyderabad. Trailer's chemistry, melodious music, and star-studded performances anticipated. Film celebrates love, releasing on September 1

Exciting news awaits the ardent fans of Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu! This Independence Day, these two beloved icons of the nation will unite to grace a spectacular musical extravaganza for their upcoming romantic comedy, 'Kushi,' in the vibrant city of Hyderabad.

Adding to the excitement, aficionados of these renowned actors will have the golden opportunity to catch a glimpse of their adored stars at this enchanting musical event.

Since the unveiling of the captivating trailer and the soul-stirring melody 'Tu Meri Roja' from the highly anticipated romantic comedy 'Kushi,' audiences have been captivated by the enchanting world of love depicted. The trailer masterfully captured the effervescent chemistry between the enchanting duo Vijay and Samantha, seamlessly blending intense emotions with humor and stunning visuals. The mellifluous music played a pivotal role in setting the perfect ambiance.

Continuing the musical jubilation, the 'Kushi' team is gearing up to present a grand musical spectacle on the 15th of August at the illustrious HICC Convention Centre in Hyderabad.

The highlight of this grand musical affair will be the presence of the much-celebrated on-screen couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The event promises to be a rhapsody of scintillating performances by the musical maestro Hesham Abdul Wahab, accompanied by the talents of Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi.

The captivating tale of 'Kushi,' penned and directed by the talented Shiva Nirvana, and brought to life by the esteemed Mythri Movie Makers, is set to ignite hearts and commemorate the essence of 'love' in cinemas starting from the 1st of September.