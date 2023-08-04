Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, 'Kushi', has already won hearts with its captivating trailer. Now, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chemistry shines in the BTS video of the title song has left the audience mesmerized. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

'Kushi' brings an original and captivating love story, capturing the hearts of the audience with its enchanting trailer and romantic melodies. What makes this film truly special is the irresistible chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Their on-screen pairing creates magic, leaving the audience spellbound. The BTS video of the title song showcases their sizzling chemistry and natural camaraderie, making them the most desirable duo.

'Kushi' song's BTS video

The makers of 'Kushi' have treated the audience with a BTS video of the title song, showcasing the enchanting bond between Vijay and Samantha off-camera, further immersing the viewers in the film's charm. The caption of the Instagram post read, "

"The charm of @TheDeverakonda and @samantharuthprabhuoffl makes the #KushiTitleSong super special ❤ Here is the making! Listen to the song now 🎧 #Kushi in cinemas on SEP 1st ❤"

The upcoming film 'Kushi' has generated significant buzz and excitement among the audience, and the recently released BTS video of the title song has added to the anticipation. The video offers a glimpse of the off-camera camaraderie between the charming Vijay Deverakonda and the stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu, setting the stage for a scintillating on-screen chemistry that is sure to captivate viewers.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, 'Kushi' is touted to be an original and engaging love story that promises to leave a lasting impression on the audience. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film showcases Vijay and Samantha as the lead pair, a combination that has already garnered immense attention due to their individual star power and their previous successful collaborations. Scheduled to hit the cinemas on September 1st, 'Kushi' is anticipated to be a treat for moviegoers, promising a delightful blend of romance, drama, and captivating performances. With the much-anticipated pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'Kushi' is poised to rule the hearts of the audience and establish itself as a memorable and cherished film in the world of Telugu cinema.

