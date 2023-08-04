Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video

    Directed by Shiva Nirvana, 'Kushi', has already won hearts with its captivating trailer. Now, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chemistry shines in the BTS video of the title song has left the audience mesmerized. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    'Kushi' brings an original and captivating love story, capturing the hearts of the audience with its enchanting trailer and romantic melodies. What makes this film truly special is the irresistible chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Their on-screen pairing creates magic, leaving the audience spellbound. The BTS video of the title song showcases their sizzling chemistry and natural camaraderie, making them the most desirable duo.

    'Kushi' song's BTS video

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar VS Sunny Deol: Who will win the advance booking race, 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2?

    The makers of 'Kushi' have treated the audience with a BTS video of the title song, showcasing the enchanting bond between Vijay and Samantha off-camera, further immersing the viewers in the film's charm. The caption of the Instagram post read, "

    "The charm of @TheDeverakonda and @samantharuthprabhuoffl makes the #KushiTitleSong super special ❤ Here is the making! Listen to the song now 🎧 #Kushi in cinemas on SEP 1st ❤"

    Watch video:

    The upcoming film 'Kushi' has generated significant buzz and excitement among the audience, and the recently released BTS video of the title song has added to the anticipation. The video offers a glimpse of the off-camera camaraderie between the charming Vijay Deverakonda and the stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu, setting the stage for a scintillating on-screen chemistry that is sure to captivate viewers.

    Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, 'Kushi' is touted to be an original and engaging love story that promises to leave a lasting impression on the audience. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film showcases Vijay and Samantha as the lead pair, a combination that has already garnered immense attention due to their individual star power and their previous successful collaborations. Scheduled to hit the cinemas on September 1st, 'Kushi' is anticipated to be a treat for moviegoers, promising a delightful blend of romance, drama, and captivating performances. With the much-anticipated pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'Kushi' is poised to rule the hearts of the audience and establish itself as a memorable and cherished film in the world of Telugu cinema.

    ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh requests Karan Johar to release 'deleted scenes' in OTT version

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Throwback video: Aditya Chopra fat-shamed Kareena Kapoor; netizens call him 'weirdo' ADC

    Throwback video: Aditya Chopra fat-shamed Kareena Kapoor; netizens call him 'weirdo'

    RARKPK: Karan Johar labels Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol as 'romance icons'; here's what he said vma

    RARKPK: Karan Johar labels Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol as 'romance icons'; here's what he said

    Akshay Kumar VS Sunny Deol: Who will win the advance booking race, 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2? RBA

    Akshay Kumar VS Sunny Deol: Who will win the advance booking race, 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2?

    Nitin Desai's final rites to take place inside ND studios; Know details about location here ADC

    Nitin Desai's final rites to take place inside ND studios; Know details about location here

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh requests Karan Johar to release 'deleted scenes' in OTT version MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh requests Karan Johar to release 'deleted scenes' in OTT version

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp may soon add email verification feature to protect accounts from hackers gcw

    WhatsApp may soon add email verification feature to protect accounts from hackers

    Maharashtra legislators to reside in comfort 1,000-sq-ft flats in upcoming hostel; check details AJR

    Maharashtra legislators to reside in comfort 1,000-sq-ft flats in upcoming hostel; check details

    Kerala: Govt fails to keep track of migrant workers flocking the state anr

    Kerala: Govt fails to keep track of migrant workers flocking the state

    Bateshwar temple to Asirgarh Fort: 5 treasures of Madhya Pradesh ATG

    Bateshwar temple to Asirgarh Fort: 5 treasures of Madhya Pradesh

    How to cut down your sugar intake in your daily diet mis

    How to cut down your sugar intake in your daily diet?

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon