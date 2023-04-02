Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NMACC Gala: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra up oomph factor with trendsetting outfits

    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    It was a star-studded night on the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala, with the prominent and A-lister stars from Bollywood coming together and elevating the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam was what the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala was all about. We take an in-depth glance at Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and many others who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the night in their stunning ensemble outfits and added more zing to the event.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt turned up the oomph and poise as she arrived in an Elie Saab gown outfit with a mix of bling. The sleeveless gown has a flattering silhouette and features vertical rows of embellishments and sequins. Her outfit also comprised a cape that added glam to her fashionable look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra made a fashion statement as she arrived with hubby Nick Jonas. The power couple posed for the paparazzi and looked mesmerizing. Priyanka Chopra wore a strapless gown having a cutout design at the waist and a thigh-high slit. It had a sequinned bodice, with the skirt in multi-colored patterns. Nick Jonas looked suave in an all-black formal suit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in her black and silver work ensemble gown outfit with a diamond bracelet, ring, and emerald earrings to enhance her look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shweta Bachchan Nanda arrived with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the second day of the NMACC gala in Mumbai. Shweta looked stunning in a traditional white and red mirror work blouse and a ghagra outfit. Navya Naveli Nanda kept it classy and elegant in her gold-silver shimmery ensemble gown outfit with diamond studs in her ears.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Chunky Panday arrived with his wife, Bhavana Panday, at the event. Chunky looked dapper in an all-black semi-formal outfit while, Bhavana looked pretty in a red-colored saree with a diamond choker.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sonam Kapoor also looked resplendent in her golden and diamond work blouse with vibrant multi-colored ghagra and a golden cape that covered her shoulders.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bhumi Pednekar grabbed eyeballs in her quirky and blingy silver-colored ensemble outfit that had a silver skirt-style shape from the downside and enhanced it with silver earrings and headgear.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous in a white shirt and golden shimmery skirt with oxidized silver bangles in her right hand, a silver neckpiece on her neck, and minimal makeup with peach lip color.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and her hubby Saif Ali Khan look amazing at the event. The couple definitely gives couple goals to fans with their glam avatar on the second day of the gala.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood diva Malaika Arora made several hearts skip a beat in her glamorous avatar. She wore a silver and vibrant multi-colored ensemble outfit with a golden cape on her shoulder, heavy gems neckpiece on the neck, and golden heels.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan looked ethereal and upped the glam quotient in her black, silver, and golden detailing floral patterned traditional ensemble outfit. Sara wore a silver blouse in her outfit and opted for a bun hair do with bold eyeliner and diamond earrings.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in an all-black formal blazer and pants outfit. His black blazer had silver-intricate design work on his shoulders and also, kept it classy.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Global icon Salman Khan looked suave and oozed machismo in his all-dark-green formal outfit with a black shirt at the star-studded NMACC gala day 2.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Global Hollywood star Tom Holland looked charming and dapper in his all-black formal outfit with a white dress shirt on day 2 of the NMACC gala in Mumbai.

