    Good news for Vijay fans! Tamil superstar now on Instagram; read his first post here

    Within an hour of his official Instagram debut, globally loved Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay got one million followers with just one photo.

    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay fans have a reason to rejoice. The Tamil actor, last seen in the pan-Indian hit film, Varisu, is now on the most loved social media platform Instagram. 

    Joining the likes of iconic Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman whose Instagram debut also shook the internet and Bollywood fraternity. Another new big name has got added to the ongoing bandwagon. Yes, you heard that right. Finally, the much-loved Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has made his big smashing debut on Instagram.

    On Sunday, April 2, South actor Vijay joined on Instagram. Within an hour of his Insta debut, Vijay got a million followers. Vijay welcomed his fans by sharing his photo. Vijay looked charming in a black jacket with a white tee. The actor looked charming with his salt-and-pepper look. Vijay shared the photo and greeted his fans, "Welcome Nanbas and Nanbis."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

    Vijay had been interacting with his fans through Twitter before this. However, he had taken a break from social media too recently. His team would post updates and posters on his projects, but fans had been dying to see Vijay post something about himself on social media. With him now on Instagram, fans can hope that he will share pictures and videos with his fans and interact with them more.

    Vijay is currently working on Leo. The film will be helmed and directed by Lokesh Lanagaraj. The actioner will hit the screens on October 19, 2023. It is said to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. It also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The shoot is currently underway.

    Thalapathy Vijay is also likely to team up with filmmaker Atlee for the fourth time after wrapping up Leo, according to recent media reports. The buzz is that the film in question will be produced under the Sun Pictures banner. Vijay is said to have already approved the script. The producers, too, liked the core idea. If things go as planned, this will be Vijay’s fourth film after Bigil, Mersal, and Theri.

