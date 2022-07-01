Vijay Babu rape case: Malayalam actor appears before investigating officers on 5th consecutive day

As per the Kerala High Court’s directives and one of the bail conditions, Vijay Babu has to daily appear before the investigating officers while he is out on bail at present.

In the sexual harassment case filed against South actor Vijay Babu, troubles continue to deepen for him. Even after getting anticipatory bail, Vijay Babu has to appear before the investigating officers every day. The actor-producer appeared before the investigating officers at Ernakulam Town South PS for questioning for the fifth consecutive day.

Vijay Babu has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman, following which a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him in April.

Actor-producer Vijay Babu has been accused of sexual assault on the pretext of providing a role in one of his films. Vijay, on Friday, had therefore appeared before the investigating officers, as per Kerala High Court’s directives before he was released on bail.

It is recently that actor-producer Vijay Babu returned to India. Soon after a case was filed against the actor, he had left the country to avoid the arrest in the case. Following this, the Kochi police issued a lookout circular, further warning of a Red Corner Notice if he fails to return. Subsequently, Vijay Babu returned to Kochi in the last week of May after the Kerala High Court granted him protection from arrest.

Vijay Babu has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman. Subsequently, a case was registered against the actor on the basis of a complaint lodged on April 22. The woman has also worked in films produced by Vijay Babu's production house. The actor had rejected the allegations pressed against him.

In fact, during the Facebook live that Vijay Babu did, claiming to be innocent and rejecting the accusations against him, he had also revealed the victim’s identity. A case has also been filed against Vijay Babu for revealing the name of the victim; he has been booked under relevant sections for the violation.