Actor Vidyut Jammwal chanted the sacred Gayatri Mantra at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas during the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Street Fighter', leaving his co-stars Noah Centineo and Jason Momoa enchanted by the spiritual moment.

In a unique blend of spirituality and spectacle, actor Vidyut Jammwal captured global attention at the CinemaCon by chanting the sacred Gayatri Mantra on stage. Vidyut was present at the CinemaCon event for the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Street Fighter', which also features Hollywood actors Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, and Andrew Koji.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared glimpses from the event, where he could be seen singing the mantra, leaving his co-stars and other members enchanted. His vocals clearly filled the atmosphere with a sense of serenity.

Vidyut Jammwal on Global Harmony

View this post on Instagram "There are certain personal milestones that fill me with a profound sense of purpose--moments that ground me and remind me who I am. One such moment was when I had the honor of offering a prayer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas--one of the most noisiest and vibrant places in the world," Vidyut wrote in the caption.

The actor shared how he felt a "deep, unspoken bond" with the people present in the room. "My Indian chants brought a stillness--a wave of peace and quiet. I felt a deep, unspoken bond with everyone in the room--beyond words, beyond language, we were all connected as one."

"It was a tremendous privilege to be the one to share this vision of global harmony. #vedic #sun mantra, #moon mantra, #Gayatri mantra--together, they carried a silent prayer for peace beyond all borders," he concluded.

'Street Fighter' Trailer and Role Details

Paramount Pictures, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, 'Street Fighter' features Vidyut Jammwal as the iconic yoga master Dhalsim. Unveiled on Friday, the trailer promises an action-packed, edge-of-the-seat experience at the cinemas this October. View this post on Instagram

Official Synopsis and Release Date

"Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!" the official synopsis read, as per a statement.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, 'Street Fighter' features Noah Centineo as 'Ken Masters', Andrew Koji as 'Ryu', and Jason Momoa as 'Blanka'. Paramount Studios India will release Street Fighter on October 16, 2026. (ANI)