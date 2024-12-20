Viduthalai 2 REVIEW: Is Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier's film HIT or FLOP? Read audience reaction

Vetrimaaran directs and co-produces Viduthalai Part 2, the anticipated Tamil period crime thriller, under RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company. After Viduthalai Part 1 (2023), the film continues Jeyamohan's two-part adaptation of Thunaivan, focussing on a police constable's struggle with a separatist leader.

Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, and numerous more reprise their roles from the first film, while Manju Warrier, Kishore, Anurag Kashyap, and others join the cast for the sequel.

Viduthalai was originally scheduled to be released as a single picture in April 2021 but was broken into two parts in September 2022. The first section was finished by December 2022, with the second part ending in early October 2024. Ilaiyaraaja composed the film's soundtrack, R. Velraj shot the photography, and R. Ramar edited it. Viduthalai Part 2 premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on January 31, 2024, and was theatrically distributed on December 20, 2024.

Viduthalai -2 ☹️☹️



Complete vijaysethupathi movie…

Vjs performance 🫰

Action sequences 😍



No emotional connect

No big scope for soori



Lot of diagloues portion….#VijaySethupathi #Viduthalai2 #VidudalaiPart2 — Ajaymurali (@Ajaymurali94) December 20, 2024

Red giant picture present

Viduthalai 2 Sethupathi vs soori

Manju let's rock with mass entry

Congratulations 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IBSzxF3wmg — koti Surya jayasree (@jayasree_k74929) December 20, 2024

Viduthalai 2 Cast and Crew

The cast of Viduthalai Part 2 includes a superb array of actors, led by Soori as Constable Kumaresan and Vijay Sethupathi as Perumal "Vaathiyaar," the Makkal Padai leader. Manju Warrier plays Perumal's wife, Mahalakshmi, while Bhavani Sre portrays Kumaresan's love interest, Tamilarasi aka Paapa.

Just finished rewatching Viduthalai Part 1 (DC). Can't wait to catch Part 2! Hoping Vetrimaaran will deliver a banger of a film at the end of the year, as he never disappoints! — Nikhilator (@Nikhilator_) December 20, 2024

Fantastic and wonderful viduthalai 2 Sethupathi garu and soori garu congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏 god bless let's rock it pic.twitter.com/WTkRB6aErA — koti Surya jayasree (@jayasree_k74929) December 20, 2024

The film also boasts outstanding performances by Gautham Vasudev Menon as DSP Sunil Menon, Rajiv Menon as A. Subramaniyan, and Ilavarasu as PWD Minister Ilavarasu. Kishore, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and Vincent Asokan are among the other notable cast members, with performers like as Attakathi Dinesh, Ravi Mariya, Saravana Subbiah, and many more providing supporting performances.

Vetrimaaran directed and wrote Viduthalai Part 2, based on B. Jeyamohan's story Thunaivan and Thangam's Vengaichami. Elred Kumar and Vetrimaaran produced the film, which featured R. Velraj's photography, R. Ramar's editing, and music by the great Ilaiyaraaja.

Went to watch viduthalai part 2 in inox surat (Tamil with Emg Sub) But guess what they don't provide subtitles for it , really disappointed 😞 money gone but more of really wanted to watch the movie #ViduthalaiPart2 #PVRInox #VetriMaaran @vetrimaaranm @INOXMovies @VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/15LeEdfOLx — Vishnu Kumavat (@KVishnu72) December 20, 2024



The film is produced by RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company and distributed by Red Giant Movies. The debut of "Viduthalai 2" was eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for film fans.

