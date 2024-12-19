Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star

Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan is the head of the royal dynasty of Pataudi. His parents are the actress Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Saif Ali Khan studied in Sanawar at The Lawrence School before moving to Hemel Hempstead, UK. He received his degree in the UK from Winchester College.
In 1991, Saif Ali Khan wed Amrita Singh, with whom he later got divorced in 2004. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are their two children.
The estimated net worth of Saif Ali Khan is Rs 1200 crore. Rs 485 crore is Kareena Kapoor's. It comes to more than Rs 1,685 crore in total.
Saif Ali Khan charges Rs 10-15 crore per film, earns over Rs 5 crore monthly from endorsements, and rents Pataudi Palace.
Saif owns properties globally, including Pataudi Palace in Bhopal and a Bandra home worth over Rs 103 crore.
Saif owns luxury cars like a Mercedes Benz, Land Rover Defender, Audi Q7, and Jeep Wrangler, plus an extravagant watch collection.
