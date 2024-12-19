Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s lavish Mumbai home

Lives in Mumbai

Yami Gautam lives in a luxurious Mumbai flat with husband Aditya Dhar.

1. Beautiful balcony

Yami's home features a large balcony adorned with plants.

2. Simple chic room

A glimpse into Yami's simply decorated bedroom.

3. Special dresser

Yami's dressing room with wooden flooring.

4. Luxurious living

Yami's living area is well-lit and stylish.

5. Glass doors

Stylish glass doors in Yami Gautam's home.

6. Fond of flowers

Yami's simple home decor with flowers.

