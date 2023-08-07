Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu spent her Sunday with Chinmayi's babies, dances to 'RRR's' 'Naatu Naatu'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a wonderful video of herself playing with Chinmayi and Rahul Ravindran's twins on her Instagram stories. She referred to herself as their godmother.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking a break from acting. She embarked on a therapeutic journey, visiting Tamil Nadu temples and a girls' trip to Bali. The actress has returned to town. She posted a few of videos to her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen playing with playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada and director-actor Rahul Ravindran's twin infants, Shravas and Driptah.

Samantha is friends with Chinmayi and Rahul Ravindran. The three frequently meets in Hyderabad and Chennai and has been pals for years. Samantha paid a visit to Chinmayi, Rahul, and their family on August 6.

She uploaded footage of herself playing with their godchildren, Shravas and Driptah. Samantha and tiny Shravas may be seen dancing to 'RRR's' iconic dance routine, 'Naatu Naatu' in one of the videos. Another video shows Samantha attempting to push the chair from one side as the infants push from the other.

Samantha was most recently seen in Gunasekhar's 'Shaakuntalam'. The picture did not fare well at the box office. She is now preparing for the release of her forthcoming film, 'Kushi'. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana and starring Vijay Deverakonda, will be released in cinemas on September 1.

Samantha will next be featured in Prime Video's 'Citadel: India' after 'Kushi'. In Raj and DK's spy thriller, the Indian adaptation of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's 'Citadel,' she will co-star alongside Varun Dhawan.

