VIDEO: Salman Khan dances, shares candid moments with Kokilaben Ambani in Jamnagar-WATCH

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visited the 25th anniversary of Reliance's Jamnagar refinery after spending his 59th birthday at Jamnagar with family and the Ambanis.

Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday at Jamnagar with his family and the Ambani family. Following his birthday celebrations, the actor attended the 25th anniversary of Reliance's Jamnagar refinery. Videos from the celebrations have just surfaced on social media.

In one video, Salman dances to his hit song "Oh Oh Jaane Jaana." Holding the microphone, he joins vocalist Stebin Ben in performing the song as the audience shouts passionately. Salman looked sharp in a mustard-coloured jacket worn over a black T-shirt.

HQ clip :-



MEGASTAR SALMAN KHAN with Kokila ambani, last night during the silver jubilee celebration of reliance jamnagar refinery...



The way she treats bhai, Truly heart touching ❤️#Sikandar #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/e32h2i4E6W — Lokendra Kumar (@rasafi24365) December 30, 2024

Another sweet video shows Salman welcoming Kokilaben Ambani, who grins and embraces the actor.

Latest: Megastar Salman Khan vibing to “Oh Oh Jane Jana” in Jamnagar with the Ambanis! @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7hns8RZdA4 — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) December 30, 2024

Exclusive clip :-



MEGASTAR SALMAN KHAN meeting piramal family & Ambani family....#Sikandar #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/bomMY9gfZA — Lokendra Kumar (@rasafi24365) December 31, 2024

A video of Salman's birthday celebration was uploaded to the internet earlier by Atul Agnihotri, who is Salman's brother-in-law.

Throughout the video, Salman Khan can be seen cutting a cake alongside his mother, Salma Khan; his stepmother, Helen; his brother, Sohail Khan; his sisters, Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri; his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma; Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani. With the caption, "Celebrating @beingsalmankhan and #ayatsharma's birthday," Atul published the video on his social media account.

The 'Khan-daan' travelled to Jamnagar in a private jet, as seen in a video that was made available by Sohail Khan. The family was seated together along the flight path. They were joined by the singer Iulia Vantur, who is rumoured to be dating Salman for the time being.

In the meantime, Salman Khan is serving as the presenter of the 18th season of Bigg Boss, a professional competition show. He is now working on his next project, which is called Sikandar. AR Murugadoss is directing it, and Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal are participating in the film. On Eid 2025, the movie is scheduled to be shown in theatres.

