'Pushpa 2' to 'The Sabarmati Report': 8 films releasing on OTT in 2025

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' is currently making waves in theaters. It will release on OTT platforms in 2025
Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' will release on February 27, 2025
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' will soon release in theaters, followed by an OTT release
'Subejdaar' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, featuring Radhika Madan in the lead role
Horror film 'Chhorii 2' is coming to Amazon Prime, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan
Hindi crime comedy 'Toaster' will be on Netflix, with Sonakshi Sinha in the lead
Vicky Kaushal will star in 'Chhava' in 2025, releasing in theaters and later on OTT platforms
