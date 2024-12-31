Entertainment

'Pushpa 2' to 'The Sabarmati Report': 8 films releasing on OTT in 2025

Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' is currently making waves in theaters. It will release on OTT platforms in 2025

The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' will release on February 27, 2025

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' will soon release in theaters, followed by an OTT release

Subejdaar

'Subejdaar' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, featuring Radhika Madan in the lead role

Chhorii 2

Horror film 'Chhorii 2' is coming to Amazon Prime, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan

Toaster

Hindi crime comedy 'Toaster' will be on Netflix, with Sonakshi Sinha in the lead

Chhava

Vicky Kaushal will star in 'Chhava' in 2025, releasing in theaters and later on OTT platforms

Hina Khan to Sweta Tiwari: Top 5 TV actress of 2024

(PHOTOS) Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic's VIRAL photoshoot

Anushka Sharma VS Athiya Shetty: Who’s richer? Check their net worth

Sonakshi to Ram Kapoor-9 celebs whose weight loss will inspire you