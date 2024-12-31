Entertainment

Allu Arjun VS Ram Charan: Who’s richer? Check their net worth

Who's richer?

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are two of the most popular actors, not just in South India, but across the entire Pan-Indian film industry.
 

Pushpa 2 Success

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has shattered box office records, solidifying his position as a massive star with an ever-growing fanbase.

Game Changer anticipation

Ram Charan's upcoming film Game Changer is generating massive buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting its release and anticipating big success at the box office.
 

Allu Arjun Net Worth

Allu Arjun enjoys a lavish lifestyle, backed by a net worth of ₹460 crore, reflecting his success in the industry and brand endorsements.

Ram Charan Net Worth

Ram Charan's net worth is significantly higher at ₹1370 crore, highlighting his substantial earnings from films, business ventures, and brand associations.
 

Ram Charan is richer than Allu Arjun

In comparison, Ram Charan's net worth is much higher than Allu Arjun's, standing at ₹1370 crore compared to Allu Arjun's ₹460 crore

