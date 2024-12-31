Allu Arjun VS Ram Charan: Who’s richer? Check their net worth

Entertainment
Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are two of the most popular actors, not just in South India, but across the entire Pan-Indian film industry.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has shattered box office records, solidifying his position as a massive star with an ever-growing fanbase.
Ram Charan's upcoming film Game Changer is generating massive buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting its release and anticipating big success at the box office.
Allu Arjun enjoys a lavish lifestyle, backed by a net worth of ₹460 crore, reflecting his success in the industry and brand endorsements.
Ram Charan's net worth is significantly higher at ₹1370 crore, highlighting his substantial earnings from films, business ventures, and brand associations.
In comparison, Ram Charan's net worth is much higher than Allu Arjun's, standing at ₹1370 crore compared to Allu Arjun's ₹460 crore
