Video: Salman Khan celebrates MS Dhoni's 43rd birthday at Galaxy Apartment

MS Dhoni turns 43, and he celebrates his birthday with Salman Khan in his home, Galaxy Apartment. Salman plans a special cake for Dhoni's birthday and helps him celebrate.

On Mahendra Singh Dhoni's birthday, Salman Khan gave a private bash. The cricketer turned 43 on Sunday, July 7. In a video that appeared online, Dhoni was seen celebrating his birthday with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and Salman in the Bollywood star's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartment. Salman planned a special cake for Dhoni's birthday and helped him celebrate.

In an internet video, Dhoni can be seen chopping into a cake. He offered Sakshi a nibble before turning to Salman and offering him a piece. Salman posted a photo from the memorable night, along with a sweet birthday greeting. The actor also disclosed a particular nickname for Dhoni. “Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab!

In a video shared on X, Salman Khan is seen standing alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni as the cricketer cuts the cake. Dhoni then feeds Salman some cake.

Following the intimate celebration, Salman posted a sweet note for Dhoni on Instagram. Alongside a picture from the event, Salman wrote, "Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab! @mahi7781 (sic)."

Salman and Dhoni recently went to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet in Mumbai. The actor was spotted making a beautiful entrance. He posed for photos on the red carpet before heading to the party, where he had a great time. Salman was seen dancing to some of his biggest hits with members of the Ambani family in videos uploaded online. He was also spotted having special times with Anant.

