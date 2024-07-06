Entertainment

Anant Ambani: A look at his net worth, education details and more

Made a name for himself

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, has made a name for himself in the business world thanks to his solid education.

Key role in Reliance

He plays a key role in Reliance Industries Limited, India’s largest private sector corporation and a Fortune 500 company.

His schooling

Anant started his education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, founded by his mother, Nita Ambani. 

Higher education

Anant went to Brown University in Rhode Island, USA. Brown University is an Ivy League school known for its flexible curriculum. 

What did he study?

At Brown, Anant studied business management, which provided him with a deep understanding of business and economics.

Professional life

Anant serves as a Director on the Boards of several Reliance subsidiaries. He focuses on expanding energy and materials businesses, which puts his education to practical use. 

His interests

Anant is also passionate about animal welfare. He is involved in initiatives to help at-risk animals, showing his commitment to humane values alongside his business skills.

His net worth

His ventures reflect a commitment to innovation and have significantly contributed to his personal net worth, which, according to reports, is $40 billion or Rs 3.3 lakh crore.

What does he own?

Anant’s collection includes part ownership of the Palm Jumeirah villa in Dubai, known for its grandeur, with ten bedrooms, a private spa, and indoor and outdoor pools.

Known for car collection

His penchant for high-end automobiles is evident from his fleet, which features a bullet-proof Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Range Rover Vogues, a BMW i8, and Mercedes Benz G63 AMG. 

Don't forget his watch collection!

He owns a Patek Philippe wristwatch valued at over INR 18 crores

