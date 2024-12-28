VIDEO: Raha Kapoor blows kisses, waves to paparazzi as she jets off with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

As Raha Kapoor waved and blew flying kisses to the photographers, she quickly became the centre of attention, leaving internet users in awe of her infectious charisma.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday night, departing for a New Year's trip with their daughter Raha Kapoor and relatives. The cute one-year-old stole the show as she waved and blew flying kisses to the photographers, leaving netizens stunned by her charm.

In a touching airport video, Raha can be seen in her mother Alia's arms, dressed in a cosy white gown with little red motifs. She waved at the cameras and said "bye" to the paparazzi, leaving her adoring parents smiling from ear to ear. Alia, clad in a beautiful white blouse and beige slacks, easily carried Raha, while Ranbir, wearing a casual blue jacket and jeans, finished the security check.

The couple, frequently described as Bollywood's 'it' couple, couldn't contain their delight as their daughter's charming gestures won over everyone on the scene. The photographers were equally enthralled, recording every moment of the toddler's charm.

The family was joined by Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, and her mother, Soni Razdan. The party was photographed approaching the airport together, implying a relaxing family holiday to ring in the New Year.

Only days before, the family of three made news at the annual Kapoor Christmas meal, where Raha made another public appearance. Alia and Ranbir initially unveiled Raha's face to the world during this ceremony last year, in 2023. The toddler's gorgeous pink and white dress with a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer pattern got everyone talking, and she quickly became a paparazzi favourite.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who married on April 14, 2022, welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022. Since then, their little one has become the centre of attention, winning hearts wherever she goes.

The duo will collaborate for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, following their success in Brahmāstra.

