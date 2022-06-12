Video: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square

Since its announcement, R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been making news. At the Cannes Picture Festival, the film garnered a lot of positive feedback from reviewers worldwide. It is now keeping its trend of being in the news. Team Rocketry is on a 12-day promotional tour across the United States. Team Rocketry's next visit is to New York, and it appears that R Madhavan has raised the bar even higher!

The trailer for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was shown on Times Square's world's largest billboard, the Nasdaq Billboard. And the trailer was met with a lot of love and acclaim from people worldwide, who were hooting and cheering. R Madhavan, the film's actor-writer-producer-director, was on hand to see and broadcast it live from 8:45 PM to 9 PM on Saturday, June 11th, alongside ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post; Nick Jonas says 'Wows'

One of the most notable events thus far has been the declaration of Nambi Narayanan Day by the city of Stafford, Texas on June 3rd. This is also where ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan, whose life is the subject of the biographical play, met astronaut Sunita Williams for a personal encounter.

Also Read: Is Sonam Kapoor a 'Wannabe Rihanna'? Netizens brutally troll her for flaunting baby bump

Speaking about the trailer being screened on the Nasdaq billboard at Times Square, R Madhavan said, “It is all very surreal! Time has gone by so quickly – it feels like it was only yesterday we were shooting the film and now, here we are, a few days away from the film’s release, screening the trailer on the world’s most coveted billboard! With God’s grace, I’m thankful for all the love and affection we have received so far. We are looking forward to seeing you in the theatres on July 1st!”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, released internationally on July 1st, chronicles the espionage scandal that forever transformed Nambi Narayanan's life and uncovers the truth behind it.

The film stars R Madhavan in the titular character and features a formidable ensemble star cast that includes Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, and Ron Donachie, as well as special cameos by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film was shot on a massive scale in India, France, Canada, Georgia, and Serbia. The film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in six different languages throughout the world.

TriColour Films, Varghese Moolan Pictures, and 27th Investments are producing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In India, UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies are handling distribution, while Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co will handle worldwide distribution.

