Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square

    The trailer for R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was shown on the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square.

    Video R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' - 'The Nambi Effect' at New York's Biggest Billboard at Times Square RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    Since its announcement, R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been making news. At the Cannes Picture Festival, the film garnered a lot of positive feedback from reviewers worldwide. It is now keeping its trend of being in the news. Team Rocketry is on a 12-day promotional tour across the United States. Team Rocketry's next visit is to New York, and it appears that R Madhavan has raised the bar even higher!

    The trailer for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was shown on Times Square's world's largest billboard, the Nasdaq Billboard. And the trailer was met with a lot of love and acclaim from people worldwide, who were hooting and cheering. R Madhavan, the film's actor-writer-producer-director, was on hand to see and broadcast it live from 8:45 PM to 9 PM on Saturday, June 11th, alongside ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post; Nick Jonas says 'Wows'

    One of the most notable events thus far has been the declaration of Nambi Narayanan Day by the city of Stafford, Texas on June 3rd. This is also where ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan, whose life is the subject of the biographical play, met astronaut Sunita Williams for a personal encounter.

    Also Read: Is Sonam Kapoor a 'Wannabe Rihanna'? Netizens brutally troll her for flaunting baby bump

    Speaking about the trailer being screened on the Nasdaq billboard at Times Square, R Madhavan said, “It is all very surreal! Time has gone by so quickly – it feels like it was only yesterday we were shooting the film and now, here we are, a few days away from the film’s release, screening the trailer on the world’s most coveted billboard! With God’s grace, I’m thankful for all the love and affection we have received so far. We are looking forward to seeing you in the theatres on July 1st!”

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, released internationally on July 1st, chronicles the espionage scandal that forever transformed Nambi Narayanan's life and uncovers the truth behind it. 

    The film stars R Madhavan in the titular character and features a formidable ensemble star cast that includes Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, and Ron Donachie, as well as special cameos by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film was shot on a massive scale in India, France, Canada, Georgia, and Serbia. The film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in six different languages throughout the world.

    TriColour Films, Varghese Moolan Pictures, and 27th Investments are producing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In India, UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies are handling distribution, while Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co will handle worldwide distribution.
     

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures) RBA

    Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures)

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan issue apology after receiving legal notice for wearing footwear at Tirupati temple RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan issue apology after receiving legal notice for wearing footwear at Tirupati temple

    Who was Prathyusha Garimella the celebrity fashion designer found dead in Banjara Hills apartment drb

    Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the celebrity fashion designer found dead in Banjara Hills apartment?

    Throwback video of legend Sidhu Moose Wala birthday last year is making fans emotional drb

    Throwback video of 'legend' Sidhu Moose Wala's birthday last year is making fans emotional

    FIR registered against Allu Arjun for a misleading advertisement drb

    FIR registered against Allu Arjun for a misleading advertisement?

    Recent Stories

    Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge

    Why don't you just kill me Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    'Why don't you just kill me?': Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    Can Manchester United be Robert Lewandowski next club if his Barcelona move fails?-ayh

    Can Manchester United be Robert Lewandowski's next club if his Barcelona move fails?

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan grand wedding reception update: Know venue, date, guest list and more RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan grand wedding reception update: Know venue, date, guest list and more

    Priyanka Chopra flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post; Nick Jonas says 'Wows' RBA

    Priyanka Chopra flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post; Nick Jonas says 'Wows'

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon