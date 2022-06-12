Is Sonam Kapoor a 'Wannabe Rihanna'? Netizens brutally troll her for flaunting baby bump

Netizens criticised Sonam Kapoor for flashing her bare baby belly in a viral photo with sister Rhea Kapoor, accusing her of copying Rihanna.



Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor and brother-in-law Karan Boolani provided her with the nicest company in London. Rhea Kapoor tweeted photos from her day out with sister Sonam on Saturday, June 11.

The soon-to-be mom can cheerfully smile on the streets with Rhea in one of the photos. The rest of the photos in the collection are from Rhea's "favourite lunch" throughout the trip. The caption on Rhea Kapoor's post read: "Rock up to the best meal of the trip like...(So far)."



We adore what Sonam Kapoor is wearing throughout her pregnancy, and she is quickly becoming a fashion inspiration for many would-be moms. Rhea Kapoor recently posted photos of Sonam and her relaxing on London streets.



While Sonam proudly displayed her bare baby bump in an Uber cool tune top teamed with a jacket and leggings, she is giving us serious fashion vibes. No Bollywood actress pushes up her fashion game like Sonam, which is why she is dubbed the industry's fashion icon.

Later Sonam Kapoor got trolled for her pictures, and slammed for copying Rihanna. Many chastised her for not always being able to cope with western society, even now. While her followers adore her laid-back look, Sonam is being widely mocked on the internet as a "Wannabe Rihanna."



Here's what social media, one user wrote, " WANNABE RIHANNA.....copy kar karke hi zindagi nikal gayi in bolyywood valo ki". Another user commented, " Rihanna wanna be" The third user slammed this trend and said, " It’s been a while as a trend in the west Bollywood is following it now!! Flaunting a preg bump is “that good feeling” for going to be mothers".



One stated that while she is currently displaying her pregnant belly, she would not want to expose her kid's face in the future because this is also a trend, " Bad me baccho ke muh nahi dikhate...." " Why do celebs think that they are the only women who gets pregnant?! I mean, have you ever seen anybody walking like this? Beach is a different thing, but this? bollywood wale bhi yaar . Hadd hai." Also Read: Kim Kardashian goes bold and sexy in sheer bra; new avatar oozes hotness