Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty says she prefers light and easy-to-digest food. She always emphasizes light but nutritious food. Every woman should eat healthy food.
Meditation is the best way to understand your life's priorities. It's not about money, but about focusing on your career and the work you want to do.
Shilpa says you should do what you love, and the money will follow. Make your passion your strength and work hard to fulfill your dreams.
For new mothers, Shilpa says to enjoy every moment of motherhood and not care about society. Weight can be controlled, but don't lose your mind and peace of mind.
There should be no discrimination between female and male professionals. Those who are doing their job should be seen only as a professional, not as a woman or a man.
Shilpa Shetty says that whenever you are disappointed, feel disappointed, but never give up. And motivate yourself to work harder.
Shilpa Shetty believes, 'You don't need to be ashamed of being successful or rich. The more successful you are, the more job opportunities you will create for others.
