    Video: Prithviraj Sukumaran buys Rs 3 Crore Porsche 911 GT3

    Malayalam star Prithviraj bought a brand new Porsche 911 GT3. He already owns a Lamborghini Urus SUV, Porsche Cayenne, Tata Safari, and Mini Cooper JCW

    Video Prithviraj Sukumaran buys Rs 3 Crore Porsche 911 GT3 RBA
    Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently appeared in the Bollywood flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and bought a brand new Porsche 911 GT3. The actor has an outstanding automotive collection, and his latest acquisition demonstrates his passion for automobiles. After a little research, we discovered that the car costs roughly Rs 3 crore.

    On Instagram, Porsche India released a video of Prithviraj talking with brand reps. The video also features the actor's wife, Supriya Menon. Prithviraj and Supriya were ecstatic as they drove home in the fancy automobile.

    A post shared by Porsche India (@porsche_in)

    The official Instagram account of Porsche India said with the video, "Congratulations to @therealprithvi and @supriyamenonprithviraj on their 911 GT3 with Touring Package! The 911 GT3 perfectly complements the illustrious and captivating superstar that Prithviraj is. The team at Porsche wishes them and their family an incredible journey ahead, filled with more smiles per mile."

    According to many media sources, Prithviraj has a Lamborghini Urus SUV, a Porsche Cayenne, a Tata Safari, and a Mini Cooper JCW. Meanwhile, he is working on the shoot for L2:Empuraan, a sequel to Lucifer. He will also appear in and direct the film.

    The film is now being made in Gujarat, although it was also shot in Kerala, New Delhi, Ladakh, the United States, and the United Kingdom. 

