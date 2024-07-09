Video: Nora Fatehi re-creates Vicky Kaushal's viral song Tauba Tauba's hook steps (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi shared a video on Instagram showing the hook step of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's popular song Tauba Tauba. The video is now going viral

The song Tauba Tauba, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Punjabi artist Karan Aujla, has gone viral. It is the first single from Vicky and Triptii's forthcoming film, Bad Newz, which also stars Ammy Virk. The song has become quite famous because to its catchy sounds and hook moves.

Adding to the enthusiasm, Nora Fatehi recently expressed her delight at hearing her name mentioned in the song.

Also Read: WHAT! Sridevi had another daughter apart from Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor?

During an interview with the BBC Asian Network, Nora said, "I heard Karan Aujla's new song and I was like, 'That is my name! But is he referring to me or another Nora? So, myself, him, and Badshah formed a group, and I questioned, 'Karan, are you referring to me?' He says, 'Yeah, of course, it's you. And I was freaking out, and he thought it was hilarious. I was sending him GIFs of dancers to express how pleased and happy I was. I said, "Karan, I'm officially a part of history and pop culture now, thanks to you!"

Also Read: Singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup passes away aged 78; Read more

Nora Fatehi recently released an Instagram video in which she spiced up the song with her own twist. The video opens with Nora listening to the lyrics and acting astonished when her name is mentioned. She then shows off her hot dancing talents and performs the song's popular hook step. Nora captioned the video: "POV: When you hear your name in a Karan Aujla song, you know I've got to add my spice to it." The actress looked lovely wearing a white cropped t-shirt, blue shorts, and white sneakers.

Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, is a comedy about two smart Punjabi guys who have an unexpected meeting with a Christian Hindu girl. The plot takes a dramatic turn when one of the men has a one-night stand with her, resulting in unanticipated mayhem when she falls pregnant. The film also stars Neha Dhupia, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important parts. Bad News will be released in theatres on July 19.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi will participate in filmmaker Prem's forthcoming action flick KD - The Devil, opposite Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. She will appear in Karan Malhotra's action flick, Krrish 4.

Latest Videos