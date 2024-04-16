Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Video: Katy Perry suffers wardrobe malfunction on 'American Idol'; here's what happened NEXT

    Singer Katy Perry had a wardrobe malfunction while shooting an episode of 'American Idol' and subsequently addressed the event in an Instagram post. Perry's top broke off, prompting her to humorously say, "That song broke my top off."

    Katy Perry experienced the full power of music on Monday night's edition of American Idol, joking that a performance had given her her big break. The Roar singer looked stunning in a structured silver top by designer Kate Barton for the latest elimination episode of the singing competition. 

    However, the distinctive top failed shortly before hopeful Roman Collins' 'danger zone' performance of James Brown's It's A Man's Man's Man's World. Katy Perry suffered wardrobe malfunction during the filming of a recent episode. Perry's top broke off, prompting her to humorously say, "That song broke my top off."

    A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

    Katy shared a video of the happening on her Instagram handle and wrote, "My top broke #idol (sic)." In the clip, the singer can be seen seeking cover behind a table. The host of the show, Ryan Seacrest, advised her, "Katy, don't cut yourself!" Katy responded, "I guess it is a woman's world."

    A behind the scenes video shared on Instagram showed wardrobe assistants frantically trying to fix the piece as Katy told the camera 'I need my top to stay on." "If it's not fixed this show is gonna get more than it wanted,' she added. Fellow judge Luke Bryan even helped out with pliers, joking 'I'm going in!' Luke and third judge Lionel Richie were then heard yelling 'ratings here we come'.

    A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

    Taking to the comment section, several Instagram users shared hilarious reactions. One user wrote, "That's not a top, it's a car bumper (sic)." Another fan commented, "You're hilarious (sic)." "Hahaha. I love your sense of humour (sic)", wrote a third fan.

    Meanwhile, Katy Perry stunned fans in February when she announced her resignation from 'American Idol'. Katy expressed her passion for the show and her ambition to travel the world and discover new music. However, no successor has been announced yet.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 2:58 PM IST
