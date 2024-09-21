VIDEO: Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a 'golden goddess' in her latest item song ‘Stormrider’; (WATCH)

Jacqueline Fernandez has once again captured everyone's attention with her charisma in her latest single, 'Stormrider'. She is known for her chart-topping tunes, including "Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan," "Jumme Ki Raat," and "Genda Phool," among others. Jacqueline is the only actress in the industry with a big fan base for her chartbusters, which receive millions of views on YouTube even years after their premiere. September appears to be the actress's month of worldwide triumphs, with the publication of the trailer for her Hollywood picture 'Kill Em All' and her debut single as a singer.



After several glances on her social media accounts with posters, teasers, and fascinating sneak peeks, the highly awaited single 'Stormrider' is finally available.

"Stormrider" was written and produced by Amrita Sen, Jake Jeong (Frison), Serban Cazan, Feenom, and Alex Winter. The next song was produced at Myst Music's cutting-edge studios in Beverly Hills. Jacqueline's artistic vision was realised thanks to our teamwork. The song is expected to appeal to worldwide audiences since it explores themes of strength, independence, and perseverance, providing a strong soundtrack for everyone experiencing life's highs and lows.



Jacqueline commented on the track: "When I started making music, it wasn't just about writing songs; it was about conveying my stories, feelings, and journey. Music is more than just music; it represents connection, perseverance, and empowerment. I spent over a year working on this single, conceptualising and researching every look in the video, and each one is strong and has a profound significance.

My single Storm Rider is near to my heart since it is about accepting change, finding strength in a storm, and riding the waves of life with courage and elegance. I've put my heart and soul into this tune, and I can't wait for everyone to share this journey with me."



"It was an unforgettable pleasure to collaborate with Jacqueline on all aspects of the creative process—story, art, lyrics, and music. Our goal has always been to bring all kinds of creative expression together for the sake of an authentic South Asian narrative. This collaboration is unlike any other', stated Amrita Sen, CEO of Myst.





Jacqueline Fernandez's strong persona and journey over the years are quietly visible in each shot. On the job front, Jacqueline is filming for her highly awaited forthcoming project, 'Housefull 5', where she will reunite with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. This project is intended to be another milestone in her famous career and will be released in 2025. She will also appear alongside Jean Claude Van Damme in Kill Em All 2.

