Alia Bhatt to star in a love story after 'Jigra', 'Love and War'? Read here

    Alia Bhatt seems to be on an incredible streak, with a packed schedule that includes projects like Jigra, where she stars alongside Vedang Raina, and Alpha, which features Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol. Additionally, she is set to begin work on Love And War, where she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Reports suggest that after exploring action and drama, the actress now has her sights set on a pure love story for her next venture.

    According to a source close to the development, Alia has reportedly selected a script for a new film, which she plans to produce and star in. The source stated that the script in question is an out-and-out love story, and Alia is currently focused on making it her next project after Love And War. The film is expected to start production in the final quarter of 2025, following the completion of Love And War.

    The source added that discussions about the film have progressed well, with multiple meetings already held. However, there is still some time before filming begins, and if a more suitable project comes her way, Alia may shift her focus. As it stands, though, the love story appears locked in for a 2026 release. A top actor will be cast alongside her once the paperwork is finalized, and the film’s production is confirmed to begin by the end of 2025.

    ALSO READ: Malayalam film industry mourns passing away of Kaviyoor Ponnamma; funeral today

    In the meantime, Alia Bhatt is promoting Jigra. Last year, the actress shared details about the film, describing it as a tale of courage, passion, and determination. She expressed her commitment to supporting compelling and authentic narratives and working with creative talents to bring these stories to life.

    Additionally, it was revealed that Alia had to learn basketball for her role in Jigra. As reported, she has several scenes in the film where she plays basketball, and to ensure authenticity, director Vasan Bala arranged for her to train with a coach. Aside from starring in the movie, Alia is also co-producing Jigra with Karan Johar.

