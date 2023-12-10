Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest pictures will blow your mind

The Kushi actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures now setting fire online. Samantha is currently on a break from acting and is battling an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stunning appearance never ceases to wow. Everyone is taken aback whenever the actress posts a photo or video of herself on social media. The actress turned to Instagram and posted photos that have since gone viral.

Samantha was photographed wearing a denim top and pants in these recent photos. She completed her appearance with a silver collar and smokey eye makeup. The actress looked stunningly beautiful as ever with her tresses open.

Soon after Samantha posted the photos, fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate her. Mrunal Thakur and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, used fire emojis. She was described as "hot" and "stunning" by several other people.

Samantha is now on leave from acting due to an autoimmune disease known as Myositis. In a recent interview, the actress discussed internet hostility and harassment for displaying her 'real self, shortcomings, and talents' on social media.

"It's not easy, but I think I've found a happy medium in my relationship with social media." It's really rewarding for me to be my genuine self, to reveal my flaws, talents, and everything in between. Of course, if you ask me again in a week when something I said or posted improperly bursts and I become the subject of another trolling fest, I might alter my mind, but for now, it's a sort of sweet spot," she told Harper Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Samantha was most recently seen in Kushi, a love drama where she co-starred with Vijay Deverakonda. The film received mixed reviews from critics and grossed more than Rs 70 crore at the box office.

Actress Samantha will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan.



Raj and DK direct it, and the crew keeps the narrative under wraps. However, Priyanka Chopra talked up about the Indian adaptation of her programme earlier this year, revealing that the plots are linked.