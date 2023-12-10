Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest pictures will blow your mind

    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    The Kushi actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures now setting fire online. Samantha is currently on a break from acting and is battling an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stunning appearance never ceases to wow. Everyone is taken aback whenever the actress posts a photo or video of herself on social media. The actress turned to Instagram and posted photos that have since gone viral.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha was photographed wearing a denim top and pants in these recent photos. She completed her appearance with a silver collar and smokey eye makeup. The actress looked stunningly beautiful as ever with her tresses open. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Soon after Samantha posted the photos, fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate her. Mrunal Thakur and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, used fire emojis. She was described as "hot" and "stunning" by several other people.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha is now on leave from acting due to an autoimmune disease known as Myositis. In a recent interview, the actress discussed internet hostility and harassment for displaying her 'real self, shortcomings, and talents' on social media.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "It's not easy, but I think I've found a happy medium in my relationship with social media." It's really rewarding for me to be my genuine self, to reveal my flaws, talents, and everything in between. Of course, if you ask me again in a week when something I said or posted improperly bursts and I become the subject of another trolling fest, I might alter my mind, but for now, it's a sort of sweet spot," she told Harper Bazaar.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Samantha was most recently seen in Kushi, a love drama where she co-starred with Vijay Deverakonda. The film received mixed reviews from critics and grossed more than Rs 70 crore at the box office.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Samantha will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan. 
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Raj and DK direct it, and the crew keeps the narrative under wraps. However, Priyanka Chopra talked up about the Indian adaptation of her programme earlier this year, revealing that the plots are linked.

