Video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh went for a romantic boat ride post-Pathaan teaser release

Following the positive response to Pathaan's teaser, Deepika Padukone was spotted on a boat trip with her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone shattered the internet yesterday when the Pathaan teaser was released. The actress's high-octane action scenes and chemistry with SRK were a big hit. Following the overwhelmingly positive response, the Bollywood actress was spotted on a boat excursion with none other than her husband, Ranveer Singh.

The actor turned to Instagram's Story section to post a video of Deepika, who is all smiles. She was dressed in a t-shirt and black shorts. Ranveer captioned the video #Cutie.

Ranveer and Deepika married in 2018 and are regarded as one of Bollywood's power couples. However, there have recently been rumours that things are not going well between them. However, the couple dispelled all rumours with their love-filled social media postings.

Deepika also discussed her actor-husband on a special podcast with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, a former actress and philanthropist. The actress added that she and Ranveer had been away from home for a long time due to business commitments. She raved over Ranveer and claimed he'd be delighted to see her again.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika are also working on fascinating projects. Deepika will appear in Pathaan alongside SRK and John Abraham. The film is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023.

She will also appear in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and in Project K with Prabhas. The actress will also star in Ranveer Singh's Cirkus and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Ranveer completed the filming of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Aside from that, he'll be seen in Cirkus.