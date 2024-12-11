VIDEO: Anurag Kashyap dances with his daughter Aaliyah at her sangeet; take a look

Aaliyah Kashyap's pre-wedding celebrations included Anurag Kashyap dancing and twinning with her, Khushi Kapoor looking stunning in a lehenga, and Kalki Koechlin exchanging a poignant message. The wedding will take place on December 11.

The pair enjoyed their pre-wedding celebrations. On Tuesday, photographs and videos from their sangeet ceremony showed them letting their hair down and enjoying with their loved ones. In one video, Anurag Kashyap danced to dhol rhythms with Aaliyah's close pals, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. In another, he was seen giving his daughter an intense embrace.

At the sangeet ceremony, held at a Mumbai restaurant, Anurag dressed in green to match his daughter. He also danced with her to the dhol sounds. Aaliyah uploaded stunning photos from the event, including a sweet one with her mother, Aarti Bajaj.

Reacting to the pictures, actor Kalki Koechlin, Anurag Kashyap’s second wife from whom he divorced in 2015, wrote: "Look at you, from a kid I used to read stories to, to a solid woman who has her own stories to tell. Love you (sic)."

Khushi Kapoor, an Archies star and close friend of Aaliyah, attended the wedding in a printed lehenga and uploaded photos on Instagram. She was accompanied by her reputed lover, Vedang Raina, who looked sharp in a green sherwani.

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged on May 20, 2023, after dating for a while. Their wedding ceremony will take place today at the Bombay Club, Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai.

