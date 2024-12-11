VIDEO: Anurag Kashyap dances with his daughter Aaliyah at her sangeet; take a look

Aaliyah Kashyap's pre-wedding celebrations included Anurag Kashyap dancing and twinning with her, Khushi Kapoor looking stunning in a lehenga, and Kalki Koechlin exchanging a poignant message. The wedding will take place on December 11.

VIDEO Anurag Kashyap dances with his daughter Aaliyah at her sangeet; take a look RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

The pair enjoyed their pre-wedding celebrations. On Tuesday, photographs and videos from their sangeet ceremony showed them letting their hair down and enjoying with their loved ones. In one video, Anurag Kashyap danced to dhol rhythms with Aaliyah's close pals, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. In another, he was seen giving his daughter an intense embrace. 

At the sangeet ceremony, held at a Mumbai restaurant, Anurag dressed in green to match his daughter. He also danced with her to the dhol sounds. Aaliyah uploaded stunning photos from the event, including a sweet one with her mother, Aarti Bajaj. 

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to get married soon? Know the TRUTH behind this new

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vinod Singh (@singhvinod697)

Reacting to the pictures, actor Kalki Koechlin, Anurag Kashyap’s second wife from whom he divorced in 2015, wrote: "Look at you, from a kid I used to read stories to, to a solid woman who has her own stories to tell. Love you (sic)."

Also Read: Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aaliyah (@aaliyahkashyap)

Khushi Kapoor, an Archies star and close friend of Aaliyah, attended the wedding in a printed lehenga and uploaded photos on Instagram. She was accompanied by her reputed lover, Vedang Raina, who looked sharp in a green sherwani.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aaliyah (@aaliyahkashyap)

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged on May 20, 2023, after dating for a while. Their wedding ceremony will take place today at the Bombay Club, Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai. 

