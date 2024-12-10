Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan hosts 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and charges 7.5 crores per show.
Kapil Sharma is among the highest-paid hosts, earning 5 crores per episode.
Karan Johar hosts 'Koffee with Karan' and charges 1-2 crores for the entire show.
Rohit Shetty reportedly earns 60-70 lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.
Salman Khan hosts 'Bigg Boss' and earns approximately 12 crores for it.
Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil and received a hefty sum of 130 crores.
