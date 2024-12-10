Entertainment

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan hosts 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and charges 7.5 crores per show.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is among the highest-paid hosts, earning 5 crores per episode.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar hosts 'Koffee with Karan' and charges 1-2 crores for the entire show.

Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty reportedly earns 60-70 lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan hosts 'Bigg Boss' and earns approximately 12 crores for it.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil and received a hefty sum of 130 crores.

Samantha to Nayanthara: Top 10 Richest south actresses net worth

(PHOTOS) Disha Patani's 8 new year outfit inspiration; must check out

R. Madhavan to Bobby Deol: 7 Highest paid Bollywood villains of 2024

Rubina Dilaik's luxurious Mumbai home: See inside photos