Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to get married soon? Know the TRUTH behind this news

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been spotted together numerous times, fueling wedding rumors among fans. When will they make an announcement? What's the truth behind their relationship?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 7:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 7:33 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen with Vijay Deverakonda's family, seemingly confirming their relationship. Fans have been calling her 'sister-in-law.' She also watched Pushpa with his family.

article_image2

Netizens are buzzing about their wedding. Some suggest they'll marry eventually, while others question the rush. They've been seen together in the Maldives, Mumbai restaurants, and wearing matching outfits from Rowdy Wear.

article_image3

Rashmika promoted Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda's films and appeared close to him at events, ignoring the audience calling her 'sister-in-law.' Neither has denied the relationship rumors.

article_image4

If they are in love, marriage seems unlikely soon. Vijay Deverakonda needs a solid hit after recent failures. His earlier 'Rowdy Hero' craze has subsided.

article_image5

Vijay Deverakonda is working on Gautam Tinnanuri's film, followed by Mythri Movie Makers' and Dil Raju's projects. His next steps depend on these films' success. Rashmika's demand is soaring.

article_image6

With Pushpa 2's success, Rashmika is expected to receive Bollywood offers. Marriage now could hinder her career. Even if they aren't dating, their individual careers suggest marriage is far off.

