Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar, Trisha's movie to be released on THIS date; read on

Ajith Kumar's forthcoming film, Vidaamuyarchi, has been postponed. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was set to be released on January 10th, just before Pongal. 

Vidaamuyarchi Ajith Kumar, Trisha's movie to be released on THIS date; read on RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

The highly anticipated film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, has been postponed at the last minute. The film was set to be released on January 10, and Ajith Kumar's fans were excited to see the teaser. However, the production firm, Lyca Productions, said that the film has been rescheduled for later due to unforeseen circumstances.

Their statement said, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, our film 'Vidaamuyarchi' will not be released on Pongal day. "We wish all of our fans and well-wishers a prosperous year ahead." They promised everyone that the wait would be worthwhile.

Ajith's followers were hoping for an update on the film's trailer around New Year's. They were caught off guard when they learnt of the postponement. Many admirers used the comments area to attack the producing house.

January 10 was a perfect release date for any high-budget picture. Pongal/Sankranti is quickly approaching, giving the picture an extra weekend to perform well at the box office. Missing the date might be an expensive option for the Vidaamuyarchi crew.

According to sources close to the film's production team, certain settlement concerns may have prompted the creators to postpone the release.



Vidaamuyarchi is an action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni and stars Ajith Kumar, Trisha, and Arjun Sarja in prominent roles. The supporting cast includes Aravi, Regina Cassandra, Ramya Subramanian, and Nikhil Nair. The technical staff includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Om Prakash, and editor NB Srikanth.

 

