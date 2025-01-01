Entertainment

Vidya Balan Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of actress

Net Worth

Vidya Balan's net worth is Rs 136 crore as of 2024, with her wealth expected to increase by 40% in the coming years due to her popularity and smart investments.
 

Film earning

Vidya Balan earns Rs 2-3 crore per film and Rs 1 crore for brand endorsements, with her successful film career significantly boosting her impressive earnings.

Lavish House

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur live in a lavish Rs 8 crore home. Siddharth gifted Vidya a stunning Rs 14 crore mansion, showcasing their opulent lifestyle.
 

Car Collection

Vidya Balan owns a remarkable car collection, including a Rs 1.37 crore Mercedes-Benz S550, a Rs 60 lakh Mercedes E-Class, and a Rs 67 lakh Mercedes GLC 300 4Matic.
 

Vidya Balan-Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s combined net worth is Rs 173 crore, with Vidya’s wealth and Siddharth’s film production success playing key roles.
 

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan’s income from films and brand endorsements, along with her smart investments, ensures her wealth continues to grow, with an expected 40% increase in the next few years.

