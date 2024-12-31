Amitabh Bachchan to Sunny Deol: 7 Celebrities who faced debt crisis

Entertainment
Preity Zinta's comeback film 'Ishkq in Paris' failed, leaving her unable to pay the crew.
Jackie Shroff revealed he was in debt in 2008 and had to sell property to repay it.
Anupam Kher was also on this list, facing bankruptcy at one point.
Govinda faced significant debt after years of unemployment.
Sunny Deol's house was auctioned after he defaulted on a bank loan.
Amitabh Bachchan faced severe debt in 1999, struggling even for petrol.
Shah Rukh Khan invested heavily in 'Ra.One,' which underperformed at the box office.
