Victoria Beckham broke her silence on the family feud with son Brooklyn, stating they've always tried to be the best parents. This follows Brooklyn's allegations that his parents tried to ruin his marriage and 'hijacked' his wedding dance.

Victoria Beckham's Measured Response

Victoria Beckham has broken her silence on the ongoing estrangement within her family involving her eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, offering a measured response focused on parenting and privacy. As per People magazine, in a recent interview, the former Spice Girls singer refrained from naming her son directly while addressing the situation.

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"I think that we've always... we love our children so much," Victoria said, as quoted by People magazine. "We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be," she said, adding, "And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it," as quoted by People magazine.

Brooklyn Beckham's Allegations

Victoria's remarks mark her first public comments since Brooklyn made a series of allegations against his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, earlier this year.

In January, Brooklyn took to Instagram Stories, accusing his parents of attempting to sabotage his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and spreading "countless lies." He claimed they had been trying "endlessly to ruin" his relationship "in the name of publicity," and alleged they valued "public promotion and endorsements above all else."

Among other accusations, Brooklyn alleged his parents attempted to "bribe" him into "signing away the rights" to his name ahead of his April 2022 wedding in Florida and claimed Victoria "hijacked" his wedding dance with Nicola and "danced inappropriately on me," as quoted by People magazine.

"I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote at the time, adding, "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he added.

David Beckham's Indirect Comments

Victoria's statement comes after David Beckham appeared to respond indirectly to the controversy during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on January 20. Reflecting on parenting, he said, "I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," as per People magazine.

Speaking about their children, David added, "I've tried to do the same with my children, to educate them," noting, "They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids."

He continued, "You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well," as quoted by People magazine.

Ongoing Tensions

Brooklyn's posts followed months of speculation about tensions within the Beckham family. After the statements, a source close to the situation told People magazine that Brooklyn and Nicola "never wanted any of this," adding that they had hoped to live privately after their marriage.

Another source told People magazine in January that David and Victoria had "repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk in order to move forward," while an insider close to Brooklyn previously disputed claims that such outreach had continued. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)