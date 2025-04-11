Entertainment

Chhaava OTT release: Vicky Kaushal's movie to release on THIS platform

'Chhaava' starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna earned huge in the theatres. The movie is slated to release on OTT today. Here's where you can watch the movie online

Image credits: Social Media

OTT Debut Announcement

Following a successful theatrical run, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is set to premiere on Netflix on April 11, today. 

Image credits: Social Media

Vicky Kaushal’s Statement

Vicky Kaushal shared that portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was incredibly fulfilling experience. He emphasized that warrior’s bravery, legacy deserve global recognition

Image credits: Social Media

Cast and Box Office Success

The historical drama features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, along with Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in key roles

Image credits: instagram

Production and Theatrical Release

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava was released in theatres on February 14, 2025

Image credits: instagram

