Chhaava OTT release: Vicky Kaushal's movie to release on THIS platform

Entertainment
'Chhaava' starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna earned huge in the theatres. The movie is slated to release on OTT today. Here's where you can watch the movie online
Following a successful theatrical run, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is set to premiere on Netflix on April 11, today.
Vicky Kaushal shared that portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was incredibly fulfilling experience. He emphasized that warrior’s bravery, legacy deserve global recognition
The historical drama features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, along with Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in key roles
Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava was released in theatres on February 14, 2025
