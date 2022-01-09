  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal shares new picture with Katrina Kaif on their one-month anniversary. Is it from their Sangeet?

    On completing one month of their wedding, Vicky Kaushal shared a new picture. Fans wonder if it’s from their Sangeet ceremony.

    Vicky Kaushal shares new picture with Katrina Kaif on their one-month anniversary. Is it from their Sangeet? drb
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 9, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have completed one month of their marriage on January 09. And to celebrate the occasion, Katrina Kaif is in Indore, Madhya Pradesh to be with her hubby, Vicky Kaushal who is presently shooting for his upcoming project opposite Sara Ali Khan.

    Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture with Katrina Kaif wherein they both appear to be dancing. Vicky is looking like a perfect Punjabi Munda in a navy blue kurta while Katrina has donned a Hot pink lehenga.

    Soon after the picture was posted, many fans and followers started to wonder if the picture is from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Interestingly, Vicky and Katrina had dumped pictures from their wedding festivities for a few weeks, immediately after their wedding. They first shared a set of pictures from the traditional Punjabi wedding, right after they tied the knot. Next up the couple shared images of their Haldi ceremony followed by Mehendi and later a pre-wedding shoot.

    Now that Vicky Kaushal has put up a new picture, captioning it as “Forever to go” with a heart icon, fans are certain that this is what they wore for the grand Sangeet night. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif also took to social media on Sunday to share a cute picture with Vicky where she is hugging him.

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married to each other in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district on December 09. Their wedding festivities were held at Fort Barwara amidst grandeur from December 07 to December 09. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding was the biggest wedding of Bollywood from the year 2021. In fact, it is also one of the biggest Bollywood weddings in a long time.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is presently shooting for an untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is reportedly said to be a sequel of ‘Luka Chupi’.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
