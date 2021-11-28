Vicky Kaushal’s morning jam on Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ will pump up your Sunday mood

You can’t take the Punjabi out of Vicky Kaushal. The actor often grooves on songs, especially on Punjabi songs, and shares the videos on his social media. Doing it once again, Vicky Kaushal did a little car jam on a Sunday morning on Badshah’s track.

If you follow Vicky Kaushal on Instagram, you sure must have seen his stories. Vicky Kaushal often posts his videos dancing on to the tunes of Punjabi songs. Not once or twice, but on several occasions, Vicky Kaushal’s choice of songs has been nothing but Punjabi. And we love this Punjabi Munda side of his!

A few days back, many would remember that while working out, Vicky Kaushal was listening to a Punjabi song. He had posted a video of his workout on his Instagram story. Once again, on Sunday, the actor put up a story of him jamming to another Punjabi song, and we can’t get over it.

Vicky Kaushal and his car jams are the favourites of his fans. On Sunday when he stepped out, he set the mood by grooving to Badshaah’s track ‘Jugnu’. With swanky moves and to-dire-for expressions, you can’t stop watching the video just once.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal delivered a power-packed performance in Sardar Udham. The ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike’ actor has a line-up of multiple projects coming up. The most recently announced project of Vicky Kaushal his ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ whereas one of the much-awaited films of the actor is ‘Sam Bahardu’, a film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot with Katrina Kaif in December. Their wedding will reportedly take place in Sawai Madhopur town of Rajasthan from December 7 to December 9.

Among the guest list of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, Shashank Khaitan has been reported to be the first confirmed celebrity guest. Apart from this, a host of celebrities including Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Farah Khan, Arpita Khan and others are expected to attend. There are also talks that Shah Rukh Khan, who is a good friend of Katrina Kaif and her co-star, might be attending the wedding too. If that happens, it will be the first big attendance of Shah Rukh Khan at any function ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai drugs bust case.