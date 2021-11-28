  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vicky Kaushal’s morning jam on Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ will pump up your Sunday mood

    You can’t take the Punjabi out of Vicky Kaushal. The actor often grooves on songs, especially on Punjabi songs, and shares the videos on his social media. Doing it once again, Vicky Kaushal did a little car jam on a Sunday morning on Badshah’s track.

    Vicky Kaushal morning jam on Badshah Jugnu will pupm up your Sunday mood
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 5:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    If you follow Vicky Kaushal on Instagram, you sure must have seen his stories. Vicky Kaushal often posts his videos dancing on to the tunes of Punjabi songs. Not once or twice, but on several occasions, Vicky Kaushal’s choice of songs has been nothing but Punjabi. And we love this Punjabi Munda side of his!

    A few days back, many would remember that while working out, Vicky Kaushal was listening to a Punjabi song. He had posted a video of his workout on his Instagram story. Once again, on Sunday, the actor put up a story of him jamming to another Punjabi song, and we can’t get over it.

    Vicky Kaushal and his car jams are the favourites of his fans. On Sunday when he stepped out, he set the mood by grooving to Badshaah’s track ‘Jugnu’. With swanky moves and to-dire-for expressions, you can’t stop watching the video just once.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s first celebrity wedding guest confirmed? Deets inside

    Vicky Kaushal morning jam on Badshah Jugnu will pupm up your Sunday mood

    On the work front, Vicky Kaushal delivered a power-packed performance in Sardar Udham. The ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike’ actor has a line-up of multiple projects coming up. The most recently announced project of Vicky Kaushal his ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ whereas one of the much-awaited films of the actor is ‘Sam Bahardu’, a film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

    Meanwhile, reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot with Katrina Kaif in December. Their wedding will reportedly take place in Sawai Madhopur town of Rajasthan from December 7 to December 9.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Among the guest list of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, Shashank Khaitan has been reported to be the first confirmed celebrity guest. Apart from this, a host of celebrities including Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Farah Khan, Arpita Khan and others are expected to attend. There are also talks that Shah Rukh Khan, who is a good friend of Katrina Kaif and her co-star, might be attending the wedding too. If that happens, it will be the first big attendance of Shah Rukh Khan at any function ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai drugs bust case.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2021, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Salman Khan call Jacqueline Fernande Bewakoof RCB

    Did Salman Khan call Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Bewakoof’? Read this (Watch)

    Here what Jennifer Lopez feels about Ben Affleck; couple spent Thanksgiving together RCB

    Here's what Jennifer Lopez feels about Ben Affleck; couple spent Thanksgiving together

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu meet her ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna? Fans were left wondering RCB

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu meet her ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna? Fans were left wondering

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage: Mother of four dates Pete Davidson; Ye, says 'she is still my wife' RCB

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage: Mother of four dates Pete Davidson; Ye, says 'she is still my wife'

    Here what Gigi Hadid did post her break-up with Zayn Malik RCB

    Here's what Gigi Hadid did post her break-up with Zayn Malik

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha 50s hand Kiwis a 285-run target on Day 4, match report, scorecard-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha 50s hand Kiwis a 285-run target on Day 4

    BJP sweeps Tripura civic elections, decimates Trinamool Congress

    BJP sweeps Tripura civic elections, decimates Trinamool Congress

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details) RCB

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details)

    Winter Session: Opposition to turn up heat on PM Modi, seeks apology to the nation over farm laws

    Winter Session: Opposition to turn up heat on PM Modi, seeks apology to the nation over farm laws

    ATP announces partial tour schedule for 2022; check out the dates of your favourite tournaments-ayh

    ATP announces partial tour schedule for 2022; check out the dates of your favourite tournaments

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs HFC, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon