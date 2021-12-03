  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: bride-to-be hires a tutor to learn Punjabi?

    Ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif is trying everything to become the perfect ‘Punjabi Bahu’ for the Kaushal family. And for this, she is also learning Punjabi.

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: bride-to-be hires a tutor to learn Punjabi? drb
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 6:51 PM IST
    It is a known fact that actor Vicky Kaushal is a perfect ‘Punjabi Munda’. Whether it is car jams or workout sessions at the gym, Vicky is often listening to Punjabi music. In fact, during the episode of Bear Grylls’ show that featured Vicky, his father, Shyam Kaushal adoringly called him ‘Puttar’ (meaning son in Punjabi) in his video message. Now that Katrina Kaif will soon be becoming a ‘Bahu’ (daughter-in-law) of this family, she is putting in extra effort for her soon-to-be-family.

    If reports are to be believed, ahead of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding which is slated to take place on December 09, the latter is undergoing ‘Punjabi’ lessons. To become the perfect ‘Punjabi Bahu’ Katrina has reportedly hired a personal tutor to learn Punjabi. It is being said that this will help her bond better with her in-laws.

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding preparation are in full swing. The Bollywood lovebirds are expected to tie the knot on December 09 at the 14th-century Six Senses Fort and Resort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. There are also reports which say that their preparations are underway even in the village where every house is being whitewashed for the biggest wedding of the year 2021.

    Take a look at how Katrina Kaif's organic mehendi was prepared:

    Meanwhile, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek confirmed the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in an interview with ABP News. Krushna Abhishek, who is the neighbour of Vicky Kaushal, said that the wedding preparations are underway while everything around the wedding is being kept as a hush-hush affair. He also gave his best wishes to the couple, adding that they both look good together.

    Furthermore, on Friday, the district collector of Sawai Madhopur has conducted a meeting at the district headquarters which was attended by the top officials of the police department, district administration as well as representatives from the various event management companies that are indulged in the wedding preparations. The collector has made it clear to the representatives that all guests of the wedding will mandatorily have to carry a negative RTPCR report and should have received both doses of vaccine.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 6:51 PM IST
