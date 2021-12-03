  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kat waves at paps ahead of her wedding rumours

    First Published Dec 3, 2021, 6:02 PM IST
    After a long time, Katrina Kaif has snapped the photographers while she headed out on Friday from her residence. She is rumoured to marry Vicky Kaushal on December 09.

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kat waves at paps ahead of her wedding rumours drb

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is the most talked-about wedding of the year 2021. Although the couple is trying their best to keep this marriage a secret, still some things related to the wedding are constantly coming to the fore.

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kat waves at paps ahead of her wedding rumours drb

    According to media reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will have a registered court marriage before their traditional wedding. The reports have also suggested that their court marriage would take place on Friday. Meanwhile, Katrina was seen outside a gym, sporting a black t-shirt in Bandra. As soon as she left the gym, Katrina hurriedly sat inside her car. However, she did wave at the paparazzi who were there to click her pictures.

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kat waves at paps ahead of her wedding rumours drb

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to travel to Sawai Madhopur in a helicopter from the Jaipur airport. This is being done so that the couple can avoid media and fans. According to reports, both will reach Jaipur on December 04, Sunday, and then from there, they fly in a helicopter to Six Senses Fort and Resort in Sawai Madhopur.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Vicky’s neighbour, Krushna Abhishek confirms the wedding; deets inside

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kat waves at paps ahead of her wedding rumours drb

    There have also been reports which said that in order to maintain the privacy of their wedding, the couple has asked guests to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, meaning, they would not be able to click pictures or record videos during the course of the wedding festivities. There are also reports that both have decided to give the rights of their wedding photos to an international magazine. This deal has been finalised in crores by Katrina Kaif and her team.

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kat waves at paps ahead of her wedding rumours drb

    The couple's wedding will take place at Six Senses Fort and Resort near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan. At present, the preparations for their marriage have started. About 1200 guests have been invited to the wedding. These include celebrities Kabir Khan, Mini Madhur, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Karan Johar among others.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Collector confirms wedding; says entry only to fully vaccinated guests

