Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Complaint filed against pair for this reason

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shall be getting married on December 9 in Rajasthan. As per the latest report, a complaint has been filed against the same. Read to know about complete details related to the same.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be getting married in Rajasthan on December 9. The preparations for the wedding functions like mehendi, sangeet and more shall start from tomorrow. The pair was seen leaving for the wedding venue earlier today evening. The actress looked beautiful in a yellow coloured sharara, while Vicky looked dapper in a formal outfit. Now here comes a shocking piece of information. As per the latest news report, a complaint has been filed against the pair in Rajasthan.

The pair reportedly will get married at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, which comes at Sawai Madhopur district. It is also called as Chauth Ka Barwara. The locale is famous for Chauth Mata Mandir, and reportedly, the way to the mandir has been blocked because of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's shadi. A complaint has been filed against the pair. The complainant in the complain has said that the way to the temple needs to be kept open for the devotees.

Previously according to an ETimes report, the Sawai Madhopur’s district administration had a meeting where they were discussing about the arrangements related to the high prolific wedding. The officials were discussing crowd controlling techniques and security arrangements.

Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan who had headed the meeting had told the publication that the meeting was held to discuss various aspects related to the wedding, including law and order. They had officials from various departments like the traffic department, forest officials and transport department. There shall also be 120 guests in all, and they will be allowed entry on the basis of double vaccination certificates and RT-PCR tests.

Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven't revealed official details related to their wedding, multiple sources have claimed that preparations related to their big day have already started taking place.